Let’s have a look on celebrities who embarked on parenthood in 2021

Anushka & Virat:

The year begins with happiness for Anushka and Virat as they welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11. The couple shared the news on social media without revealing the face of their baby.

Shreya Ghoshal:

Bollywood singer Shreya welcomed her little bundle of joy this year on May 22.

The singer took to Instagram to share her happiness with the world.

Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir:

Actress Sarah Khan and her singer husband Falak became proud parents of a cute adorable daughter in October 2021.

Iqra Aziz:

Another adorable showbiz couple Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain on July 23 this year.

Yasra Rizvi:

Actress Yasra Rizvi embarked on the journey of motherhood when gave birth to her son on May 23.

Ghana Ali:

Another celebrity Ghana Ali gave birth to a beautiful daughter this year too.

Ghana took to Instagram on November 23 to share the glad tiding with her fans.