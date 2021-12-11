LHC cancels hearing of plea seeking formation new JIT to probe 2014 Model Town tragedy

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Saturday cancelled the cause list of petitions against formation of second joint investigation team (JIT) for a fresh probe into 2014 Model Town tragedy.

A seven-member bench headed by chief justice was scheduled to resume the hearing on December 13.

However, the chief justice canceled the cause list after the petitioners’ counsel advocate Azam Nazir Tarar had tendered a written request to adjourn the hearing of the case due to his illness.

Tarar’s associate advocate Liaquat Bashir Mughal submitted the application, stating that his boss has been suffering from fever and doctors have advised him to take rest for five days.

It was further requested that the hearing of the case fixed for December 13 be adjourned due to his unavailability.

The CJ accepted the request and deferred hearing for a date to be fixed later.