LHC CJ Ameer Bhatti issues prerequisite checklist to avoid adjournments

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday issued a checklist to ensure the completion of all legal requirements at the time of filing cases in view of preventing unnecessary adjournment and delay in civil cases.

According to a letter issued to all district & sessions judges of Punjab, no progress would be made in the cases due to the non-availability of documents mentioned in the checklist.

With the implementation of the checklist, all required documents must be attached at the time of filing cases in civil courts. The concerned court would scrutinize civil cases as per the said checklist and no progress can be made till the required documents are fulfilled.

According to the checklist issued by the Lahore High Court, the correct addresses of the parties will have to be entered and copies of the petition and registered postal envelopes will be attached with the claim for timely delivery of summons. Payment, list of legal heirs of the plaintiff, and other legal requirements will also have to be met.