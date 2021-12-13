Libyan government vows to hand over office to next elected executive authority

TRIPOLI: Libyan government pledged Sunday to deliver office to the next elected executive authority as general elections are expected to hold on Dec. 24.

“The government has funded the High National Elections Commission in order to help hold free and honest elections,” Ramadan Abu-Janah, the acting prime minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, told a joint press conference along with other government ministers.

Abu-Janah confirmed that the government is keen to hold the elections on time. Interior Minister Khaled Mazen said the government is preparing for the next stage of the elections.

Justice Minister Halima Ibrahim Abdul Rahman stressed the “integrity of the Libyan judicial system”, confirming that the ministry is “prepared to follow up the electoral process as needed”.

“The keenness of the Ministry of Justice to invite international observers to provide technical support and observe the elections is the basis of the success of the elections,” she said.

More than 2.8 million Libyan voters are expected to cast their votes to choose a president in the upcoming elections, as part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The Libyan parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for Dec. 24, have been postponed to January 2022.