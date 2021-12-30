Lovebirds Minal & Ahsan jet off to Turkey ahead of New Year

Actress Minal Khan continues to ooze vacation goals to her fans and netizens and her recent post is proof that she is a true travel freak, especially with her partner in crime.

Ahead of New Year 2022, the celebrity couple has arrived in Turkey to enjoy the best time together amid winter chills. Minal took to her Instagram stories and dropped glimpses from her vacation diaries along with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Take A Look:

The newlyweds seem to be on a mission to “cherish every moment” while they can.

The couple has separately posted stunning pictures and videos from the Turkey getaway, leaving fans swooning.

Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021. The actress is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities.

Earlier, the lovebirds made headlines after their honeymoon trip to the Maldives in September.

She also changed her last name on her Instagram profile to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.