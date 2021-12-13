Macao SAR gov’t completes legislation on instituting national security advisers

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Dec, 2021. 10:30 am
Macao SAR gov't

MACAO: China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government said on Monday that it has completed legislation on instituting national security advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR, effective Tuesday.

The amended regulation, which was published Monday on the Macao SAR government gazette, clearly states the responsibilities of the advisers. It serves as a legal guarantee at the local level for national security advisers to perform their duties after the central government decided to institute such advisers to the committee.

According to the central government’s decision, the committee shall have a national security affairs adviser and three national security technical advisers.

The Macao SAR government pledged to actively support the advisers’ work, jointly execute the constitutional duties of safeguarding national security and further improve the legal system and enforcement mechanism in Macao.

The SAR government will continuously raise residents’ awareness of national security so as to earnestly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as promote the steady and sustained development of “one country, two systems.”

