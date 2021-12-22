Mahira’s heated statement on Pakistan’s content on Indian forums

Art holds no boundaries! But we can see the obsession of both Pakistani and Indian actors about the ban on working across the border.

Ever since the ban on actors working on either side was imposed in 2019, the entertainment fraternity has been sharing their views about across the border industry.

After Fawad Khan and Shaan, Mahira too joined the bandwagon by sharing her thoughts on Pakistani actors’ acting in web series produced by Indian platforms.

Mahira said: “Even with all these programmes, and even if I do the tiniest item for an Indian station, I have no idea what happens there. I’m not sure how they’re comfortable with all of the other actors and actresses working in their shows and series but not me.”

“On that side, if I want to do something different, it’s occurring.” Despite the fact that we are producing it, an Indian channel has purchased it. But that’s when it becomes a little perplexing for me. Sorry, I’m going to take it somewhere else, because it’s so confusing. Where are we going to make innovative and bold stuff, or the kind of content that an actor or director wants to make? It’s being developed for Indian platforms,” said the Actress.

“And that’s fine because I thought Churails and Aik Jhooti Love Story were fantastic, but I wish we were making them for a platform that existed here.” This is something that we should consider. Our films aren’t allowed to be televised or distributed there, but our actors are? As a result, it is illogical. ” she concluded.