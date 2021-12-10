Man arrested for raping minor girl in Larkana

The rape incident took place in village Phulro of tehsil Meeru Khan within limits of Khabbar police station. Image: File

LARKANA: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Qambar area of Larkana, Bol news reported on Friday.

The alleged crime took place in village Phulro of tehsil Meeru Khan within limits of Khabbar Police Station.

The victim has been shifted to Meeru Khan Hospital for a medical check-up.

Mother of the minor girl said their neighbour Zubair Chandio took the girl at his home and subjected her to sexual abuse, leaving her drenched in blood.

Father of the girl said they had gone to their agricultural land, when the suspect committed the crime. The parents said a lady doctor had confirmed the sexual abuse after initial medical check-up. The doctor had collected samples after four hours of the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, police has reportedly released the suspect as he was working for an influential landlord.

SSP Sumair Noor Channa took notice of the incident and suspended SHO Waheed Meo for releasing the suspect and for his refusal to lodge an FIR against him.

Police said the suspect was arrested again and now an FIR has been registered against him.