Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 14th death anniversary

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 09:43 pm
Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary and expressed her prayers for the former Prime Minister.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto. She wrote “My prayers are with her on the death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I can still recall that sorrowful day when all members of my family including my father were saddened and upset like a member of our family had left us.”

“May Allah showers His blessings upon Benazir Bhutto (Martyr) and secure a place for her in paradise.” She added

The 14th death anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated at Liaquat National Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, is being commemorated across the country.

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of her death anniversary across the province.

A large public gathering is being held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Assefa Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders addressed the jiyalas.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who could not attend the meeting due to illness, paid rich homage to his wife former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary and expressed his resolve to keep on her mission of ridding the country of poverty, economic instability and unemployment.

 

