Maulana Hidayatur Rehman announces to end Gwadar sit-in as govt accepts demands
GWADAR: The leader of Gwadar sit-in – Maulana Hidayatur Rehman – announced to end the weeks-long protest on Thursday after Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo signed an agreement with him, accepting all his demands.
Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi handed over three notifications to the protest leader in compliance with the protest leader’s demand under which all three wine stores in Gwadar have been closed down, Maulana’s name has been taken off from the fourth schedule list and non-teaching staff of the educational department of Gwadar have been reinstated.
Gwadar Deputy Commissioner read out the agreement letter in presence of both the parties.
The negotiation with Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman in the presence of CM has been successful. Govt has accepted all demands of Maulana Sb and the dharna is to be called off.
— Zahoor Buledi (@ZahoorBuledi) December 16, 2021
Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo spoke to the protestors after signing the agreement letter, where he reiterated that his government is committed to providing employment to the people of Gwadar.
“All the demands of Gwadar protestors were right and constitutional. And actions on the demand will be implemented in its true letter and spirit.”
Read more: Gwadar Protest: Balochistan CM appreciates PM Imran’s assurance on legitimate demands
CM Bizenjo said that a complete ban has been imposed on illegal trawler fishing, and concerned directives have been given to the fisheries department and Commissioner Makran, adding that it is under his government’s priority to give best governance to the people of Gwadar.
“We will soon start work on the Grok road and tenders will be called for road construction between Pasni-Turbat,” he said, “we want all actions and resources to be put into consideration for the betterment of the people of Gwadar.”
