Mini budget to lay burden of Rs2bn only on common man: Sheikh Rashid
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said the mini-budget to be tabled in the National Assembly today would lay a burden of Rs2 billion only on the common man.
Talking to the media after the meeting of the parliamentary members in Islamabad, Rashid claimed that the mini-budget would impose 17 per cent GST on Pakistanis only if passed.
Read more: Cabinet approves Finance Bill 2021, will be tabled in NA today: Fawad
He said Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin had told him that the mini-budget was not worth Rs350billion, but just Rs72billion
“Out of which, the burden which would be laid on the common man would be of Rs2billion only.”
According to Rashid, all the allied parties of Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed the government regarding the mini-budget.
اسلام آباد :30 دسمبر
فنانس بل کے حوالے سے پالیمنٹ ہاؤس میں میڈیا سے بات چیت.https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ@GovtofPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial @NAofPakistan @SenatePakistan pic.twitter.com/UXpjUspUJe
— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 30, 2021
A special committee of the cabinet on Thursday approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021.
Read more: PM Imran Khan will eradicate inflation in 5th year of his tenure, claims Sheikh Rashid
The mini-budget aimed to impose an extra burden of taxes on the public to meet the requirement agreed with the International Monitory Fund (IMF).
