Minister calls for focusing on need-based research

Staff Reporter BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 12:17 pm
Minister

Image: File

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has stressed the need to focus on need-based research for reducing input cost and increasing crop yield, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board, he said commercial plans should be implemented in letter and spirit for enhancing income of the growers.

PARB chief executive Dr Abid Mahmood presented 18 schemes, of which 16 costing Rs343.399 million were approved.

Of the approved schemes, six were related to agriculture and 10 were livestock sector-related projects.

Agriculture secretary Asad Rehman Gillani said that the aim of research should be developing varieties that could increase the profits of farmers.

He directed to present a detailed report on the results of research conducted so far with the funding of PARB.

Read More

14 mins ago
SECMC hits 10 million tonnes production milestone

KARACHI: The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has successfully achieved 10...
23 mins ago
5G phones dominate China’s smartphone shipments in November

ISLAMABAD: 5G phones dominated China’s smartphone market in November, with the proportion...
33 mins ago
FBR chairman ensures seamless Customs clearance at Chaman border

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board Revenue (FBR) chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has ensured...
41 mins ago
Tarin expects reduction in inflation soon

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin...
49 mins ago
Saudi unemployment rate remains unchanged at 11.3% in third quarter

RIYADH: The jobless rate among Saudis remains unchanged at 11.3 per cent...
58 mins ago
Saudi Arabia to privatise all its airports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to convert 22 airport operators into holding...