Minister calls for focusing on need-based research
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has stressed the need to focus on need-based research for reducing input cost and increasing crop yield, a statement said.
Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board, he said commercial plans should be implemented in letter and spirit for enhancing income of the growers.
PARB chief executive Dr Abid Mahmood presented 18 schemes, of which 16 costing Rs343.399 million were approved.
Of the approved schemes, six were related to agriculture and 10 were livestock sector-related projects.
Agriculture secretary Asad Rehman Gillani said that the aim of research should be developing varieties that could increase the profits of farmers.
He directed to present a detailed report on the results of research conducted so far with the funding of PARB.
