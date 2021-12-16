Minister inaugurates e-balloting for annual audit of firms

LAHORE: Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has inaugurated the electronic balloting for annual audit of businesses establishments, a statement said.

The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (Pessi) arranged the event at its head office.

The minister said 18,269 enterprises and factories have been included in the balloting, which choose a self-assessment scheme. Through this balloting, 1,827 enterprises have been selected for inspection and their audit would start from January 1, 2022.

After every six months, 10 per cent of the companies would be inspected and audited through balloting, he said.

Khan said that from 2002 to 2013, only 23 companies got registered for self-assessment scheme, adding that the present government has removed the flaws of self-assessment and today 18,269 of the 22,600 institutions have chosen self-assessment scheme.

All the chambers of commerce of the province have supported the government initiatives, he said, adding that the government made amendments to the law to resolve the problems of the business community.

The ratio of audit under the self-assessment scheme would increase to 20 per cent and the Labour Department officials would not visit the rest of the companies, he said, adding that an EOBI officer, a labour inspector and a social security officer would inspect the company, at the same time.

To ensure transparency, no officer would be allowed to spend more than 30 minutes in the factory, he said, adding that the Labour Department was protecting the rights of the workers without harassing the business community.