Minister reviews infrastructure improvement

Staff Reporter BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 12:40 pm
Mian Aslam

Image: File

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam reviewed colonisation and improvement of infrastructure for the Export Processing Zone Sialkot, a statement said.

During a meeting, Iqbal urged the allottees to start construction after paying outstanding dues, adding that 100 per cent colonisation of industrial zones would be ensured.

The meeting was informed that 121 of the 881 plots have been colonized, while construction was in progress on 436 plots. The allotment of 300 plots have been cancelled for not starting the construction work.

