More industrial units moving away from grid power

KARACHI: The rapid growth of solar and wind power offering exponential cost reduction has compelled the industries and businesses to modify their energy consumption mix, as more and more industrial units are opting for distributed power generation to ensure reliability and cost savings.

Bulleh Shah Packaging has awarded the 1.82MW grid-tie solar power project to Zero Carbon Power Private Limited; an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company owned by former mayor of Lahore Mian Amer Mehmood.

“Bulleh Shah Packaging intends to install grid-tie solar PV power plant at various locations in their premises in Kasur, by which they can reduce the electricity consumption from the grid and use the solar generated units for running the load,” an official document noted.

“Bulleh Shah Packaging wants to decrease the electricity utilisation from conventional grid for the purpose of cost-saving and decided to switch the maximum load on solar PV system that will produce cheaper units than the conventional grid units.”

Zero Carbon Power has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking a generation licence for a 1.82MW solar power facility, which would sell the electricity to Bulleh Shah Packaging.

Zero Carbon is an initiative of The Punjab Group having a strong financial benchmark. The project under consideration will be funded by the State Bank of Pakistan’s loan under category III, while the total estimated project cost is Rs164.1 million.

According to the agreement, the packaging company may purchase the project at the buyout price at any point of time during the contract life.

Similarly, GSolar Pvt Ltd has also sought a licence to generate 1.04MW solar power at the premises of Nayyer Industries in Gujrat, a leading tufted carpet manufacturer.

Pakistan has the potential of generating 92 per cent of its electricity requirements from solar energy at a rate that’s among the highest in the world. Solar PV plants can produce 58.1 per cent and concentrated solar plants (CSP) can produce 15 per cent of electricity.

It is necessary to study various solar potential coordinates to plan the utilisation of solar potential properly and meet the power demand of the country.

Pakistan is a country where more than 144 million people have unreliable power, and the rest have no electricity connection at all.

The country’s cost of electricity is one of the highest in the region at 12.56 cents/unit as opposed to Bangladesh and Vietnam, where the rate is 5.49 or 6.89 cents/unit, respectively.

Although Pakistan has set up natural gas plants recently, a large part of these are based on expensive imported liquefied natural gas. In these circumstances, the use of solar power in the country is quite an attractive alternative mode of power generation.