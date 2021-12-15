MQM-P should be put on trial for war crimes, says Sindh minister Nasir Shah

KARACHI: In reaction to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s press conference on the recently passed Sindh Local Bodies Act, provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that the MQM-P should be put on trial for war crimes over its violent acts in the past.

In a media talk, the PPP leader asked MQM leader Amir Khan to tell the people who drilled on the bodies of political opponents, prepared body bags and burned alive lawyers at the city court, adding that with Karachi hospitals going under the Sindh government, the MQM-P is afraid that its ghost employees will be sacked.

“We offered MQM-P to speak on the bill in assembly but they politicised the issue,” he claimed.

“MQM-P should have been doing politics against the PTI for stealing their mandate, JI should be doing its politics against the MQM for doing the same. If people of Karachi have rejected Mustafa Kamal what is our doing in it,” he added.

In PPP’s enmity; PTI, MQM-P and Jamat-e-Islami have united, he claimed.

“We are reviewing the letter written by Sindh opposition leader to the president. This letter comes under sedition. People of Karachi will dismiss them,” he alleged.

“MQM-P leader have said that he spent as many years in jail as Bilawal’s age. He spent jail time for murders and loot. What kind of credit is he taking? People have seen their disgusting faces.”

Shah said that the MQM-P by rejecting the new Sindh Local Bodies Act wants to once again act like viceroys of the city.