Muhammad Asim: A successful horticulturist

Being a successful entrepreneur with over three decades of experience of working with top companies dealing in agricultural inputs, Muhammad Asim started his career as technical sales officer in Ciba-Geigy after doing master’s in agriculture from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in 1990.

Asim is now the regulatory science team lead of crop science division in Bayer, world’s leading company dealing in agricultural products.

Humble and down to earth, he is also an MBA from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and also seed and biotech lead of CropLife Pakistan Association, a representative body of leading multinational and local companies, dealing in seeds, biotechnology and other agricultural crop protection inputs.

Before achieving these heights, Asim has worked as the technical manager at Granulars Private Limited for almost two years. Later, he served as the marketing officer and regional manager with Cargill Seeds, the company, which was later acquired by Monsanto globally.

Muhammad Asim is committed with the agriculture sector in Pakistan. He was part of companies that worked for introducing hybrid seeds of different crops to the growers. Hybrid varieties brought revolution in the lives of the farmers by increasing yield manifold.

He cherished the dream of uplifting growers in Pakistan to the level of their counterparts in developed countries. He believes that technology adoption is the only way to achieve the goal of prosperity of the farmers and food security in Pakistan.

He believes that component companies and CropLife, as a whole, are working as a catalyst for increasing the agricultural yield in Pakistan. CropLife promotes international developments in crop protection, seed and agricultural biotechnology, with the aim at providing authentic information to growers and relating stakeholders.

It is open to dialogue with institutions/individuals interested in the future of food and farming.

Muhammad Asim is pretty much satisfied with the upbringing and the overall career progressions of his two sons and two daughters.

With the aim of giving maximum exposure to his children, he has sent them to the top institutions for higher studies. He send one of his sons to the Grinnell College, Iowa, US and the other one to Kenyon College, Ohio, US at the tender age for completing graduation.

The following are the excerpts of a rendezvous with him:

What was your first venture?

Technical sales officer at Ciba-Geigy was my first job. Around eight months affiliation with the company was a wonderful learning experience. Dealing with the farmers and stakeholders was a unique learning opportunity that helped a lot in shaping my career.

What is your biggest achievement?

I am among those who worked a lot for bringing revolution in the lives of the growers by promoting the use of high yielding certified seeds and modern technology. The use of hybrid seeds in maize helped the farmers increase yield five times.

I was the first Pakistani to achieve the distinction of getting distinguished development award from Monsanto. My family was invited to the US to receive the award and spend time with the top leadership of the company; followed by a leisure trip to Hawaii.

I tried my level best to give highest exposure to my children. I have used all available resources to enable my children to fight their own wars.

Who is your inspirational role model?

Hazrat Ali (RA) is my inspirational role model. Everybody should follow the guidelines given by him. He (Hazrat Ali) has taught how to behave in different situations/circumstances.

What is your greatest fear in life?

Honestly speaking, I have no fear. I have trust in God who has already given me more than my capability. I have focused on education and proper upbringing of my children. I have trust in God and pray for the better future of my children.

What is your favourite sport? Have you been a player/athlete yourself?

Cricket…Like most of the people, I played cricket during my school and college days. Now, it is limited to watching sports on television.

Favourite sportsman?

Squash legend Jehangir Khan is my favourite due to his fitness, focus and consistency.

How many hours do you work in a day?

Before the pandemic, my work hours usually varied from 10 to 12 hours. Besides office work, I needed to visit trial farms, meet regulators, work closely with the academia and scientists and attend workshops. The pandemic has changed the entire scenario. Even now, working from home is the usual practice.

Your hobbies?

Book reading is my hobby since my school days. Literature was my favourite topic during the school days. Now, I prefer reading books/articles relating to my field for knowledge. Bringing my farmers at par with those in the developed countries is my dream. Advocacy for biotechnology is aimed at saving life/health of women/children of the farming communities by minimising their exposure to the hazardous insecticides.

Something about music?

I have never been a music lover. I love Naat and Qawwali. Abdul Star Niazi is my favourite Naat Khawan. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Aziz Mian are my favourite qawwals.

Which is your favourite holiday destination and why?

I am a nature lover. I love mountains, falls and beaches. I have been to so many countries. Hawaii is one of my favourite destinations. Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also my favourites due to majestic mountains and scenic beauty. Poor road infrastructure and the lack of tourism facilities have made these areas relatively inaccessible.

Android or iPhone?

I have been using iPhone for the last so many years and for me, it is easy to handle.

Your favourite clothing brand?

I can wear any brand because for me quality is the key. Due to the odd size, I usually get my clothes stitched.

What is the future outlook of agriculture in Pakistan?

I am extremely positive about the future of agriculture in Pakistan. We have amazing talent, a young population, and a massive market with a huge list of untapped potential. By adopting good farming practices and modern technology, we can earn huge foreign exchange through export of agri products.

Why are CropLife member companies not producing seed in Pakistan?

Until 2004, the companies continued producing and exporting seeds of maize and some other crops. Weak regulatory regime and the lack of protection of intellectual property rights are major reasons behind multinational companies leaving seed production in Pakistan. There is a need to bring a transparent and time-bound regulatory regime and protect IP rights to encourage leading companies to return to Pakistan and safeguard the national companies.

How do you take criticism of GM crops? What is its future in Pakistan?

The criticism is just for the sake of criticism. Developed countries have accepted the technology that has helped improve nutrition, crop yield and reduced input cost by minimising pesticide use. Claims of health and environmental hazards are contrary to the ground realities as GM crops are given approval after extensive trials.

I am not expecting acceptance of GM crops in Pakistan in the near future but the adoption of technology is the key for bringing agri revolution and achieving food security.

Talking about his father, son Muhammad Ibrahim said: “My father has always been instrumental in my learning, both at home and school, and in my growth as a person. He has taught me not only to survive but also to thrive in every situation, no matter how difficult it is. Whatever I will achieve in life, it will be because of the work-ethic and rigor he has instilled in me.”

Faiz Rasool, also his son, said: “He has always been a person I look up to and I always try to mimic his work ethic and discipline. He instilled important qualities into me that are helping me glide through college life.