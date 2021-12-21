Munawar Faruqui makes a comeback to comedy after 12 of his shows were cancelled

Munawar Faruqui had a difficult 2021. The comedian was detained on January 2 on charges of making disrespectful jokes about Hindu gods on stage.

Following the scandal, Munawar had difficulty booking venues for his gigs and was constantly threatened by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Munawar stated that 12 of his performances were cancelled across India between October and November because the hosts and organisers were afraid of vandalism. Munawar offered what appeared to be a farewell to comedy on November 27.

He had written, “This is the end.” “Good bye I am done.”

Later, the Bengaluru police stated that Munawar’s permission to stage shows had been revoked because he was a “controversial” person.

However, it appears that the comedian has finally been granted permission to perform. He even tweeted a link to purchase tickets for his two-hour show, Dhandho, which sold out almost immediately. The event will take place in Kolkata on January 16, 2021.