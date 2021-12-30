NAB arrested ‘wheat-eating rats’ in Sindh, recovered Rs20bn, claims chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the anti-graft watchdog arrested “wheat-eating rats” and recovered Rs20 billion from them when it initiated a probe against tonnes of missing wheat in Sindh

“When I asked, where all the wheat is? I was told that rats ate it,” said Justice (retd) Iqbal while addressing a ceremony in the capital and added, then “the NAB handed over [the recovered] Rs20 billion to the Sindh government.”

He said it was claimed that suspects were not punished in NAB cases. Instead of criticism for the sake of criticism, people should make constructive criticism, said the NAB chief. He clarified that in four years, the bureau punished 1,194 people.

The NAB chief said some people tried to kick up a storm in a teacup by asking where were the Rs541billion recovered by the accountability bureau. He said that NAB made direct and indirect recoveries of Rs541billion in the last four years.

“During the last four years, the NAB took 200 disciplinary actions and made the biggest recoveries of its history. While, in 16 years previously, just 100 disciplinary actions were taken,” he said.

According to Justice (retd) Iqbal, the accountability watchdog registered cases even against those people against whom nobody could dare see in the eyes. He also said no law obliged the NAB to submit the recovered amount in the national exchequer first. Affectees had the first right on the money, he maintained.

NAB chief said that the anti-graft watchdog also had the record of the people who got their money back after it recovered it.

Justice (retd) Iqbal also revealed that Rs56 billion were recovered from different illegal societies and urged people to investigate before making any investment.

“If the departments had done their work, people would not have been affected,” he said. Some Rs14 billion were distributed among the affectees, said the NAB chief.