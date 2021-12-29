NADRA centers now can accept payment thru credit, debit cards

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has awarded the mandate for the deployment of Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals to HBL for the acceptance of credit and debit cards at NADRA Centers across the country.

These POS terminals are being deployed at all NADRA Centers on the directives and recommendation of the government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The agreement in this regard was signed between Tariq Malik, Chairman – NADRA, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President, and CEO – HBL. Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Read more: NADRA launches registration campaign for transgender people

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik, Chairman – NADRA said that installing POS Terminals at NRCs would allow payment through debit and credit cards. NADRA Centers across the country have a massive public footfall every day and digitalizing payment systems would allow the citizens to have multiple payment options, offering them an easy and secure mode of payment while pivoting towards a Digital Pakistan, he said.

He said that the adoption of POS Terminals at the NRCs offers accounting efficiency and accuracy. He said that the NRCs will now be accepting more currencies as the applicants are often Overseas Pakistanis with foreign bank accounts and payment cards.

Read more: Threat alert issued for NADRA, FBR, FIA

Through this partnership, HBL will be deploying its POS terminals at all NADRA Centers nationwide. This initiative is pivotal towards improving Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, enabling HBL to play its part in supporting NADRA to digitalize its identification systems at large. It will allow applicants at NADRA to have multiple payment options by offering the ease and convenience of service.

On the occasion, President and CEO HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb, said, “We are delighted to be awarded this mandate. HBL and NADRA have a longstanding relationship, spanning over many years. HBL as the Government of Pakistan’s primary bank has implemented many strategic programs in partnership with NADRA to bring convenience and ease for the public.

This partnership furthers HBL’s strategic priority of promoting digitalization across the country.”