NADRA launches registration campaign for transgender people

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) took special measures to reach out the transgender persons, a marginalised segment of society, across the country.

In a bid to enhance the registration of transgender persons and create awareness, NADRA has launched a countrywide campaign “Trans-Rights are Human Rights”. In this regard the authority is conducting remedial training of field officers on December 13 in order to sensitise official on the vulnerabilities that create encumbrance in the registration of transgender persons.

NADRA has so far registered 5,626 transgender persons who opted for a gender other than male or female. The authority further aims at creating awareness about the significance of legal identity for empowering the transgender community. In this milieu, NADRA has engaged Ministry of Human Rights, Provincial/District Social Welfare Departments to mobilise the transgender persons for CNIC registration in order to help them eliminate long-standing discrimination, exclusion and sporadic violence.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik held meeting with transgender persons hailing from different parts of the country. During meeting he said this year on the occasion of International Human Rights Day the authority is asserting that Trans-rights are also human rights.

“Achieving meaningful progress on SDG 16.9 & 10.2 towards sustainable human development, we must promote and protect the rights of the most vulnerable segments of society and take measures for creating an inclusive society with effective participation of transgender persons,” he added.

He said NADRA has taken this daunting task of bringing the transgender persons in the fold of inclusive society by issuing them the basic identity document i.e CNIC.

My message is clear to all genders, “Be yourself, we will adjust. To be perceived as what you say is your basic right.” said Malik

In this regard, special Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) are being deployed on 10th December, 2021 for registration of transgender in coordination with Ministry of Human Rights and District Social Welfare Deptt /NGOs in the areas where a large number of transgender community is residing. First time CNIC registration is free for all transgenders.

Moreover, MRV is also being deployed at First Transgender Persons School in Multan. The school provides basic education, vocational training which is staffed by transgender teachers.