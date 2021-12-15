Nation will always stand with families of APS martyrs: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the Army Public School massacre, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser assured the families of the victims that the nation will always stand with them and share their inexpressible grieve.

The NA speaker and his deputy Qasim Suri shared their messages on the eve of the seventh anniversary on the tragic incident of December 16, 2014, when over 100 children and teachers were martyred by terrorists.

The speaker and the deputy speaker said that December 16 reminds the nation of the tragic and barbarous acts of terrorists that killed innocent children and teachers in the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar for their nefarious designs.

They said that such barbarity and cruelty is unprecedented as no religion allows killing humanity, adding that the “sacrifices” of the innocent children will not go wasted and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society.

“The Pakistani nation and leadership took a clear and categorical decision for indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident. Pakistan is a nation which is matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day,” said the speaker.

On the other hand, Deputy Speaker Suri also expressed deep grief on the sad incident. He said that the people of Pakistan were resilient and have withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the Armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.