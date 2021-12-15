NCOC shifts winter vacations to January in educational institutions: sources

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reportedly has decided to shift winter vacations to January from December in educational institutions in the country.

Sources confirmed to Bol News that the decision after a consensus in the meeting today.

“Recommendations were taken from all provincial education ministers during the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference recently,” sources added.

“The NCOC meeting [today] deliberated over the recommendations and also decided that the process of vaccination will continue in educational institutions.”

“The NCOC has also decided that educational institutions will remain closed in areas with heavy snowfall,” sources told Bol News.

Yesterday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that the winter vacations for schools will start from December 25 till January 4.

In a tweet, Mahmood had said that the decision was made in a meeting held between federal and provincial educational secretaries, but added that a notification in this regard would be issued by the concerned government departments.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) also had categorically rejected the proposal of winter vacations in schools.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, APPSF President Kashif Mirza said that the students had already suffered irreparable educational loss owing to poor governance and policies of authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, dengue outbreak, and smog.

Mirza had also criticised that everything remained open even during the pandemic’s peak but doors were closed on education.