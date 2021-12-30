New Zealand reports 60 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 60 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 10,776.

Among the new infections, 20 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 28 in nearby Waikato, one in Northland, eight in Bay of Plenty, one in Tairawhiti, one in Canterbury and one in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,687 currently, according to the health ministry.

Read more: Malaysia reports 2,897 new COVID-19 infections, 23 more deaths

To date, 95 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

A suite of precautionary measures was announced last week in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron variant. This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17. Enditem