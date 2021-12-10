Newlywed’s couple Katrina and Vicky fly to Jaipur Airport via helicopter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married yesterday at the Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, were seen on Friday morning taking a helicopter charter from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur airport.

Social media users have gone crazy over photos of the married couple boarding the helicopter charter with strong security surrounding them.

In the photos, Katrina Kaif is wearing a pastel yellow Kurti, while Vicky Kaushal is wearing a kurta with a dupatta.

On Friday morning, a convoy of nearly three-four automobiles, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, departed Fort Barwara for the Sherpur helipad.

Here are some of the most popular photos of newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: