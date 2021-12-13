No covid death reported across Sindh in past 24 hours

KARACHI- No death stemming from coronavirus was reported across Sindh on Monday, however, 156 new cases emerged in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Monday.

Murad said said that 10,489 samples were tested which detected 156 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,897,214 tests have been conducted against which 477,076 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,688 patients have recovered, including seven overnight.

The CM said that currently 3,750 patients were under treatment, of them 3,589 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 138 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 130 patients was stated to be critical, including nine who had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 156 new cases, 26 have been detected from Karachi, Hyderabad 21, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 16 each, NausheroFeroze 15, Dadu 14, Jamshoro eight, Sanghar six, Larkana five, Tharparkar and Umerkot three each, Badin , Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each.