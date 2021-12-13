No covid death reported across Sindh in past 24 hours

Staff Reporter BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 07:30 pm
covid

Masked people walk in a local market in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

KARACHI- No death stemming from coronavirus was reported across Sindh on Monday, however, 156 new cases emerged in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement on Monday.

Murad said said that 10,489 samples were tested which detected 156 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,897,214 tests have been conducted against which 477,076 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,688 patients have recovered, including seven overnight.

The CM said that currently 3,750 patients were under treatment, of them 3,589 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 138 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 130 patients was stated to be critical, including nine who had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 156 new cases, 26 have been detected from Karachi, Hyderabad 21, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 16 each, NausheroFeroze 15, Dadu 14, Jamshoro eight, Sanghar six, Larkana five, Tharparkar and Umerkot three each, Badin , Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each.

Read More

8 hours ago
Bilawal leaves for Dubai, to address Expo on Tuesday

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday left for...
9 hours ago
Culprits of Sialkot lynching will be brought to justice, says Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on...
9 hours ago
COAS Bajwa lauds Sindh Rangers services, sacrifices in maintaining law and order

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday...
10 hours ago
PPP gaining ground in Punjab, claims Bilawal  

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that...
11 hours ago
FIA files challan against Shahbaz for taking Rs5 million bribe

LAHORE: FIA Anti-Corruption Circle on Monday filed a challan against President Pakistan...
11 hours ago
IHC receives former GB chief justice Rana Shamim's affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday received the confidential affidavit of...