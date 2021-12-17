No risk of shortage of POL products in Pakistan, claims Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, on Friday, rejected media reports about a ‘possibility’ of fuel shortage in the country, saying that sufficient stocks of petroleum products were available to meet consumers’ needs.

“Contrary to media reports, there is no possibility of [a] shortage of petroleum products as at present the country has 27 days of diesel and 28 days of petrol reserves, which are at the highest level as compared to last many years,” he tweeted.

“Regarding refineries facing [the] issue of sale of furnace oil, it is clarified that furnace oil-based power plants have not run in November or December till now as per merit order.”

“However, they are required to keep stocks of FO [furnace oil] for which the power division is coordinating with them,” he continued.

On December 15, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had announced a decrease in the per litre price of petrol by Rs5 for the next fortnight.

According to a notification, the new price of (MS) petrol per litre decreased to Rs140.82 from Rs145.82. The high-speed diesel (HSD), after the decline of Rs5, was being sold at Rs137.62 against the existing Rs142.62.

However, Kerosene saw a decline of Rs7 after, which, the new price was Rs109.63 against Rs116.53. A similar decrease of Rs7 was observed in the light diesel oil. It was now sold at Rs.107.06 against Rs.114.07.

Noting a decline in the prices of petrol products, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry remained confident yesterday that prices of other commodities would also decline.

He stressed that the “real success will be when Pakistan gets rid of the debts taken by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.”