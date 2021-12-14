NUTECH to set up campus in Karachi

KARACHI: Pro-Rector of the National University of Technology (NUTECH) Maj Gen Khalid Jawed expressed the determination and resolve to set up NUTECH campus in Karachi, a statement said.

There was no lack of will or energies for setting up NUTECH University campus in Karachi, which when established, would certainly prove beneficial for the industries in Karachi, in general, and Pakistan’s economy, in particular.

Exchanging views at a meeting during the visit of NUTECH delegation to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the pro-rector of NUTECH said, “As we and the Chief of the Army Staff were feeling the pains for Karachi, we are endeavouring to open up a NUTECH campus in Karachi, which will become a reality only when we all work hand in glove.”

Maj Gen Khalid Jawed appreciated the support extended by the Karachi Chamber, particularly the all-time cooperation by Zubair Motiwala, Jawed Bilwani and Shariq Vohra who all enthusiastically provided their valuable inputs and suggestions for setting up NUTECH campus in Karachi.

NUTECH registrar Dr Syed Adnan Qasim, while delivering a comprehensive presentation on how NUTECH Karachi campus would prove beneficial for the industries, exports and the economy, said that Pakistan desperately needs to undertake major strategic steps for substantial import substitutions, industrial technological upgradation and development, value-addition and significant enhancement of diverse value-added exports.

“A joint public-private partnership-based NUTECH Karachi campus will be the right step to address the desperate needs of the country,” he said.

Materialisation of the envisaged NUTECH University campus in Karachi in the near future will decide the strategic direction of the industrial and economic development of Pakistan in the 21st Century.

Motiwala highly praised the efforts being made for setting up NUTECH University in Karachi and said: “It is heartening to see that NUTECH plans to establish a technical institute, which was desperately needed in Karachi but this project has to be completed within the earliest possible time. As NUTECH has acquired land for setting up this university, they will now be seeking funds for setting up this university in Karachi from the Export Development Fund (EDF) and we will appeal the Commerce Ministry that as this was actually an export enhancement project so the EDF must be granted for the constitution of NUTECH University.”

“Keeping in view the potential, [the] KCCI is very keen to see this university in Karachi.”

Although Karachi exports 54 per cent, which means that the exports figures must be somewhere in between $12 billion to $14 billion but these figures were not depicting the potential of Karachi, as the city is capable of fetching much more but it was unable to do so because it continues to suffer badly due to discrimination.

Referring to the gas suspension to general industries in Karachi, the BMG chairman said that the gas supply to Karachi was around 940mmcfd, of which the industries utilise 380 to 400mmcfd, while the general industries use around 180mmcfd.

“Instead of shutting down gas to general industries, the SSGC [Sui Southern Gas Company] should carry out staggering gas holidays and we are ready to sacrifice one day’s production but we must have adequate gas with good pressure during the remaining six days. Divide Karachi into seven parts and carry out gas load shedding in each part every day, which would certainly resolve the problem.”

“With better load management and staggering holidays, the entire Karachi can be kept operational without any problem,” he suggested.

This gas issue was not out of context for today’s meeting because it may create obstacles in NUTECH University’s aims and objectives, as it intends to encourage industrialisation and create export surplus, which would not be possible if gas, electricity and other important inputs required for setting up an industry were not available, he added.

Motiwala appreciated the enthusiasm being exhibited for setting up NUTECH campus in Karachi and said that the Karachi Chamber and all industrial town associations would fully support NUTECH University’s endeavour to set up a campus in Karachi, which would surely ensure progress and prosperity for the country’s economy.

Appreciating the efforts made by NUTECH registrar Dr Adnan Qasim, Shariq Vohra said: “The planned NUTECH campus for Karachi should provide courses as per the demand of the modern world, particularly the courses on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, etc, which were missing in the concept paper. We have to come close to what the developing countries like China have been doing, otherwise we will be left behind,” he added.

Building a huge NUTECH campus in Karachi with massive infrastructure at a cost of billions of rupees will require a lot of time; hence, instead of waiting, the NUTECH University should immediately start operations in Karachi by establishing a remote institution in any of the existing institutes such as the Textile Institute of Pakistan at Port Qasim where plenty of space was available or any other institute under the administration of PAF or Navy in Karachi.

In this regard, Vohra and many other participants, representing the industrial community of Karachi, suggested to immediately start offering NUTECH courses from any facility on rented premises so that a future faculty structure is built, as well as Karachi’s human resource scarcity could be addressed.