OIC can be Muslim Ummah’s voice for Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated that together as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation can prove to be an effective platform to cope with Afghanistan’s situation.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the foreign minister said the OIC moot is aimed at drawing world’s attention towards the need to extend assistance to the Afghan people faced with dire humanitarian situation.

“The world now understands that abandoning Afghanistan is not in anybody’s interest,” he said adding that the world appears willing to extend assistance to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

Ahead of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) in Islamabad next Sunday, Shah Mahmood said Pakistan has also invited Afghans to the meeting so that they could also present their point of view.

Islamabad will host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM on December 19. The meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, would galvanise the international actors to come forward and extend a helping hand to the Afghan people.

A day earlier, Qureshi called for taking immediate decisions to avert a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He warned if seriousness was not demonstrated, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could assume serious proportions.

The minister underscored that the economic collapse of Afghanistan was quite visible and the dire situation there will impact not only Pakistan but the whole region.

The foreign minister said the international agencies are also warning if immediate attention was not paid, 97 percent of Afghan people will be below the poverty line by mid of next year.