Online Chinese classrooms provide career opportunities for Pakistani youth

BEIJING: The International Chinese Language Education Week 2021 (ICLEW2021) on the theme of “Closer Partnership, Better Future” kicked off in Beijing.

At the launching ceremony, director of the State Language Commission in China Tian Xuejun awarded the online Chinese classroom at Bahauddin Zakariya University organised by Bahauddin Zakariya University in Pakistan, Shenyang Normal University in China, and Chinese Plus.

It is the first online Chinese classroom in Pakistan started on April 26, 2021, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“We are committed to developing international online Chinese education,” Tian Xuejun said.

“The aim is to open the window for the world to understand China and to provide more opportunities of language learning and career development for the youth of the world, especially those from the Belt and Road Initiative countries.

“During this year, we have organised five classes and trained 150 Pakistani students,” said Zhang Wei from Shenyang Normal University on a key seminar of ICLEW2021.

He is in-charge of the online Chinese classroom project at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

“In the next stage, we will try our best to improve the quality of online Chinese classrooms. We will also provide consultation and staff training services to further contribute to the Pak-China cooperation,” he added.