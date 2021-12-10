Oppo’s First foldable smartphone Find N launch on Dec 15

Pete Lau, Oppo’s chief product officer (and OnePlus CEO), introduced Oppo Find N, the company’s first foldable smartphone, in a blog post. On the second day of Oppo’s annual Inno Day, December 15th, the gadget will be unveiled.

In his blog post, Lau concedes that other companies had commercialized foldable smartphones before Oppo.

However, he says that these rival gadgets lack the “utility, durability, and user experience” that would make them appealing to the majority of people.

“For Oppo, it is better to launch a product at a later date when it is ready to offer a great user experience instead of simply rushing to keep up with trends,” Lau says.

According to Lau, “For a foldable smartphone, both the closed-screen and open-screen experience should be equally simple to use,”

Lau added, “Then on top of that, we should create a groundbreaking efficient experience that a traditional smartphone cannot provide.”

The Find N is reported to be the finale of four years of research and development and six generations of prototypes, with the first generation of the Find N dating back to April 2018.

The goal was to create a device with a beautiful design that feels nice in the hand while at the same time being functional and simple to operate.

The Find N will be unveiled on the second day of Oppo’s annual Inno Day event, which showcases concept technologies and products.

Oppo has used these events in the past to introduce concept technology such as the Oppo X 2021, a rollable phone, and AR glasses, none of which have made it to market. Oppo has teased a gadget with a retractable rear camera for this year’s Inno Day, as well as better reality glasses, in addition to the Find N.