Opposition did not present amendments regarding local government act: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said it was beyond his comprehension that what the opposition wanted as the opposition did not submit its amendments regarding the local government act in the provincial assembly.

Addressing media in Karachi, he said the Sindh government had consulted all the parties on the local government bill and the same bill was brought in the assembly. He also blamed that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sent back the bill to the assembly on suggestion of the opposition.

“A governor does not have a political role, but if he is playing a political role then nobody can stop him,” he said.

CM Murad Shah said it was impossible to hold direct elections for the mayor and chairman, as per demand of the opposition. He said if 2,200 people stood for the seat of mayor then the winning person will get only five per cent votes.

The chief minister said the governor recommended to give authority of education and health sector to the local government, so the provincial government devolved the powers accordingly.

On December 11, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal had vowed to protest against the local government law introduced by the PPP-led Sindh government.

“We will campaign against it” Kamal had said while addressing his party’s protest against the Local Government Amendment Bill in Karachi’s Orangi Town.