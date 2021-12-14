Opposition has not ‘read’ Sindh local bodies bill, claims Saeed Ghani

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 09:11 pm

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Image: File

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saaed Ghani on Tuesday dismissed the reservations of the opposition members over the Sindh Local Bodies Act claiming that they are yet to read the bill “properly”.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that the no powers have been altered from the 2013 local bodies Act, adding that it was the opposition’s demand to make towns that was incorporated in the new bill.

“Making towns is not in our political interest but we are doing it on opposition’s recommendations. In the new local bodies system we have joined 10 Sindh government’s departments,” he said.

“The opposition members said that the mayor should be elected. We accepted that.”

Ghani said that rumors are being spread regarding the act but in reality it is stronger than the pervious one.

“We have given the right to collect property tax from DMC to KMC,” he said. “They shouldn’t talk about local or foreign or rural capture of Karachi. MQM-P has three seats in NA while we have four.”

Read More

31 mins ago
PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that...
1 hour ago
Restoration of sacked employees: SC seeks reply from AGP on Parliament’s jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has sought reply from the Attorney General...
1 hour ago
Acid Attack case: Karachi court awards life sentence to ex-cop

KARACHI: A former policeman was awarded life imprisonment by a sessions’ court...
1 hour ago
NAB forms over 1000 character-building societies in educational institutions: official

KARACHI: NAB has constituted over a thousand character-building societies in educational institutions...
1 hour ago
Nationalist face of Bilawal Zardari exposed to nation, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that...
1 hour ago
JSMU organises motivational session on spiritual cardiology

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised a motivational session on Spiritual...