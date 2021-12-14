Opposition has not ‘read’ Sindh local bodies bill, claims Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saaed Ghani on Tuesday dismissed the reservations of the opposition members over the Sindh Local Bodies Act claiming that they are yet to read the bill “properly”.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that the no powers have been altered from the 2013 local bodies Act, adding that it was the opposition’s demand to make towns that was incorporated in the new bill.

“Making towns is not in our political interest but we are doing it on opposition’s recommendations. In the new local bodies system we have joined 10 Sindh government’s departments,” he said.

“The opposition members said that the mayor should be elected. We accepted that.”

Ghani said that rumors are being spread regarding the act but in reality it is stronger than the pervious one.

“We have given the right to collect property tax from DMC to KMC,” he said. “They shouldn’t talk about local or foreign or rural capture of Karachi. MQM-P has three seats in NA while we have four.”