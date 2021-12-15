Over 1100 ‘big fishes’ convicted because of NAB: Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal said that over 1100 influential people involved in financial malpractices were convicted in last four years because of NAB’s investigation and prosecution.

Speaking at a high level departmental meeting to review NAB’s overall progress, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that the NAB brought such people to the court of law that were considered above law and constitution.

He said that the NAB is putting all its resources into action to bring the cases to its logical conclusion. “We brought 66 of 179 cases to their logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases are on trial at the accountability courts,” he said.

NAB Chairman said that financial malpractices are the root cause of all issues as it not only adversely impacts the society but also causes disruption all over the globe, adding that the NAB has signed MoUs with China to review the CPEC projects.

Justice (retd) Iqbal directed the NAB personnel to play their active role in Pakistan’s progress.