Over 500 missing persons released in 2021: report
LAHORE: Over 500 missing persons have been released in 2021 but more than 1,300 people remain missing across the country, showed a report released by the non-governmental organisation Defence of Human Rights.
The report showed that 522 missing persons have been released in the year 2021 but 1,357 people remain missing across the country.
Among the total released, 15 belonged to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), eight to Balochistan, 29 to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 314 to Punjab and 56 to Sindh.
Ironically, none of the 779 missing persons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) could be released in 2021.
The report shows that 18 people in AJK, 63 in Balochistan, 50 in ICT, 779 in KPK and 330 in Punjab are still missing.
Similarly, two each from AJK and Balochistan, five belonging to ICT, 132 to KPK, 73 to Punjab and four missing persons belonging to Sindh have been traced in 2021.
The report further claimed that 78 missing persons have been declared dead and 40 of those people hail from Punjab. Meanwhile, 25 missing persons from KP were declared dead, eight from Sindh, three from ICT and one each from AJK and Balochistan.
