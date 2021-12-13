Pak-KSA joint military exercise begins in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 11:06 am
ISPR

Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani Commander northern was the chief guest of the event. Image: ISPR

A joint military exercise Al-Kassah-III between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia began at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al Batin in Saudi Arabia on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its statement.

Commander Northern Area Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani attended the event as chief guest.

The Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops will practice various drills relating to countering Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the ISPR added.

This is the third joint military exercise of the Al-Kassah series between the two brotherly countries. This training is aimed at enhancing Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) skills.

