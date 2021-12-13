Pakistan condemns Indian defence minister allegations, calls it ‘delusional thinking’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments made by the Indian defence minister that questioned established historical facts, levelled unfounded allegations in the context of terrorism, and hurled threats against Pakistan.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said that it is the ruling party BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking, and indulge in false bravado, adding that, such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key states in India are approaching.

“The timing of the Indian defence minister’s provocative rhetoric is, therefore, not surprising, as the BJP-RSS combine is desperate to win elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, typically inciting hyper-nationalism and seeking to advance the extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” the statement said.

FO said that the Indian defence minister’s chest-thumping and war-mongering is nothing but further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour and its relentless belligerence towards Pakistan.

Read more: Indian troops martyr two more civilians in occupied Kashmir

“As regards the issue of terrorism, the international community is well aware of how the Hindutva-inspired regime in India is carrying out state-terrorism against the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In November last year, Pakistan also presented a comprehensive dossier with irrefutable evidence of the Indian government’s planning, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan,” it said.

“The world is aware that Pakistan is fully capable of thwarting India’s aggressive designs. We have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard, including in the recent past.”

Pakistan warned that the BJP leaders should desist from any ill-conceived misadventure and also stop dragging Pakistan in India’s domestic politics for electoral gains.