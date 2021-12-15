Pakistan does not want to become part of any camp: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi categorically said that Pakistan did not want to become part of any camp and was willing to concentrate on its economic and social issues.

In an interview with Voice of America, he said that the world needed to save itself from the cold war mentality.

“Pakistan would take care of its own interests, and it is not in our interest to become part of any confrontation,” said the foreign minister.

FM Qureshi said the incumbent government shifted its policy from geo-politics to geo-economics, and the United States could help Pakistan in this respect through trade, investment, technology transfer and promoting regional connectivity.

He reiterated, “Pakistan wants good relations with the US.”

The priorities of the incumbent government are economic security and socio-economic development of the people of Pakistan, the foreign minister continued.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, he said the humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country was severe, and Pakistan was hosting the conference of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to address this issue.

He said Pakistan was persuading the world not to leave Afghanistan alone in this critical situation because it would destabilize that country and leave space for terrorists, which would be a historic mistake.

FM said Pakistan also invited special representatives of P5 countries for the OIC conference, which he added, would be an opportunity for the Afghan interim government to remove apprehensions of the world.

