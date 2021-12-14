Pakistan issues visas to 112 Hindu pilgrims to visit Katas Raj Temples

Shri Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal district of Punjab Photo: Times of India

Pakistan High Commission in India announced on Tuesday that it has issued visas to over 100 Hindu pilgrims to visit the Katas Raj Temple.

In a tweet, the Pakistani mission in India said that 112 Hindu pilgrims have been granted visas for visiting a prominent temple located in Pakistan’s Punjab.

It added that the convoy of pilgrims will visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, commonly known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district.

The High Commission wishes a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage to Hindu Pilgrims.Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and extending all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.@ForeignOfficePk @epwing_official @FMPublicDiploPK pic.twitter.com/9y8jaSEuWQ — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) December 14, 2021

The pilgrims will stay in Pakistan from December 17 to 23.

Earlier this month, the high commission had granted visas to 136 pilgrims to participate in the 313th Birth Anniversary celebrations of “Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib” in Sindh from December 4 to 15.

In November, Pakistan High Commission had issued visas to some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims on the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.