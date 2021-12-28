Pakistan records 291 new COVID-19 cases, 1,294,031 in total

28th Dec, 2021. 12:31 pm
COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — Pakistan reported 291 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of the infected people rose to 1,294,031 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 480,901 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 444,670 people.

A total of 28,912 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including three patients who lost their lives over the past 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The country currently has 9,915 active cases, while 1,255,204 others have recovered.  Enditem

 

