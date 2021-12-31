Pakistani American technology executives visit NIC Lums

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistani American and Open Seattle Tech has visited the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, a statement said on Friday.

The visit comes as a bid to build stronger connections between tech diaspora in the US, and tech talent in Pakistan and to understand the growing entrepreneurial landscape in the country and pave the way for future collaboration, it added.

“It’s heartening to see the rapid growth in Pakistan’s technology space and startup potential,” Google Cloud product management head and Open Global president Moazzam Chaudhry said.

“There is no dearth of talent and potential in Pakistan; I’ve met some start-ups today at NICL, and am impressed with their serious passion and maturity even at the early stage,” he added.

NICL chairman Saleem Ahmad, stated that, “Solving Pakistan’s biggest problems requires extraordinary human capital development. We are committed to doing our part in bridging the skills gaps needed to not only sustain the growth of our nascent start-up ecosystem but also create viable career opportunities for our abundant youth.”

“Equally importantly, we aim to help local industry innovate to enhance industry productivity and global competitiveness,” he added.

The visiting delegation comprised of technology executives from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Educative, Leverify, and Data Science Dojo.

The guests were given a tour of NICL facilities including the Makers Lab, a suite of state-of-the-art prototyping workshops; the Facebook Innovation Lab, where virtual and augmented reality solutions come to life; and a co-working space, featuring a plug-and-play set-up.

The visit will help promote collaboration and mentorship opportunities for Pakistani start-up founders, as well as technology transfer for scalable impact. The start-ups currently enrolled in the incubation programme, had the opportunity to engage with the delegation and garnered interest.