Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 12:47 pm

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including cooperation in film, drama, music and media. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Pakistani dramas could be played in Azerbaijan with translation.

“Pakistan desires to promote cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of drama and film,” said Chaudhry while talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to launch joint TV channel, says Fawad Chaudhry

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had longstanding, religious, cultural and historical ties. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including collaboration in film, drama, music and media.

The minister said that Pakistan was an attractive country for tourism, and the film and drama makers of Azerbaijan could benefit from the tourist resorts.

He said as the world was facing the challenge of fake news, a bilateral cooperation was the need of the hour.

Fake news could be eliminated with partnershipin the field of media, particularly the news agencies of the two states, Chaudhry added.

Earlier today, Chaudhary took to Twitter and claimed that zero tax was imposed on cinema and film production in the Finance Amendment Act 2021.

Turkish actress Ozge Yagiz has begun filming for her upcoming drama series " Icimizden Biri "

Heavy taxes had been imposed on importing foreign dramas and taking foreign models in advertisements to protect Pakistan’s film industry and artists, said the minister.

