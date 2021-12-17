Pakistan’s FDI rises to $798 million in five months

KARACHI: The inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has increased 12.3 per cent to $798 million during the first five months (July-November) of the fiscal year 2021/22, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

The FDI during the same months of the last year stood at $710 million, according to the data released by the central bank.

However, the portfolio investment witnessed a decline of 42 per cent during the period under review. The investment in securities recorded an outflow of $263 million during the first five months of the current fiscal year, compared with the outflows of $185.5 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Overall foreign private investment recorded an increase of 1.8 per cent to $534.4 million during the period under review, compared with $524.8 million in the first five months of the fiscal year 2020/21.

Foreign public investment registered a growth of 70 per cent during the period. The investment in debt securities recorded an outflow of $79 million during July-November of the fiscal year 2021/22, compared with $261.5 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.