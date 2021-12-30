Pakistan’s forex reserves slip to $24.27 billion
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have slipped $360 million to $24.273 billion by the week ended December 24, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $24.633 billion by the week ended December 17, 2021.
The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $299 million to $17.855 million by the week ended December 24, 2021, compared with $18.154 billion a week ago.
Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell $61 million to $6.418 billion by the period under review as against $6.479 billion a week ago.
