Paris Hilton to join metaverse business on Roblox
Paris Hilton is a famous Hollywood celebrity, who needs no introduction she charges as much as $1 million per/night working as a celebrity DJ, amusing partiers at clubs in China, Dubai, and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.
Hilton has joined the world of metaverse following the trend of other celebrities. This New Year’s Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the celebrators on her virtual island at Roblox.
“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” said Hilton. “Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year — giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”
Paris is now officially on the list of celebs who are embracing the metaverse, a comprehensive term denoting a persistent virtual world.
However, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg launched the concept of the digital world named as ‘metaverse’ this year he then retitled the company to Meta to highlight the metaverse’s dominant role to the company’s future.
Read More
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online
The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain
When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm
We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!
Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO
December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...