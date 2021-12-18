PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs947.457 million

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of two development schemes of health and tourism sectors with an estimated cost of Rs947.457 million.

These schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included purchase of linear accelerator with allied facilities for the Oncology Department, Mayo Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs875 million and the improvement of equipment for exhibition, conservation and storage of cultural heritage/antiquities of Taxila Museum at a cost of Rs72.457 million.

The P&D Board members and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.