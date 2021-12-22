Pete Davidson spotted in a diamond store: buying gift for Kim Kardashian
Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson was photographed at a Beverly Hills diamond store on Tuesday, presumably buying diamonds for girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
It remains unknown whether the jewels are Christmas gifts for his lady love Kim, or just a routine present. Or are we about to see a proposal! Only time will tell.
Read more: A fan caught Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted together
The shopping binge followed the couple’s appearance for a brunch date at the Fountain Coffee Room in Beverly Hills, only days after romancing in New York City.
Pete and Kim were seen for their morning date in casual attire, with Kim, 41, wearing a hoodie and Pete, 28, wearing a black T-shirt.
Hours later, the King of Staten Island actor was seen alone visiting a jeweler called XIV Karats, and he was seen leaving with tiny black bag.
Read more: Kim Kardashian passes Baby Bar Law exam at fourth attempt
