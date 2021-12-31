PHOTOS: New Year 2022 fireworks and celebrations around the world

New Year’s celebrations are under way across the globe as the world rings in 2022

Fireworks are seen at the former blast furnace of ‘Phoenix West’ in Dortmund, western Germany on New Year’s Eve.

People gather while waiting for the New Year countdown at Eastwood Mall, in Quezon City, Philippines.

Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand.

People wearing face masks attend a New Year’s countdown at an amusement park in Beijing.

Fireworks explode over skyline building to celebrate New Year in Hong Kong, China.

Beam lights are projected from the 123-storey Lotte World Tower skyscraper during a countdown lighting show to celebrate the New Year in Seoul .

Reveller wearing a costume celebrates the New Year at Shibuya, although the countdown event was cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan.

People take photos with light decorations reading “Happy New Year 2022”, ahead of the new year in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat.

People watch a lantern display ahead of the new year 2022 in Yantai in China’s eastern Shandong province.

Students holds candles while participating in a demonstration to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Medical staff of MS Ramaiah Hospital and College wearing PPE suits wishes people a safe New Year 2022, in Bengaluru.

People watch a light projection on the facade of the Fullerton hotel to usher the New Year 2022, in Singapore.

Fireworks explode over the Yarra River waterfront during downsized New Year’s celebrations.

New Year’s Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney’s iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022.

A barber colours the digits of the number 2022 after cutting a man’s hair to welcome the upcoming new year, at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India.

Women walk in front of a 2022 sign displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2021, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo

A kitemaker prepares kites in his workshop ahead of the New Year celebrations on the outskirts of Amritsar on December 31, 2021.

A nativity scene, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ, created by the Christian community of Vasai in the middle of Bawkhal (natural water bodies in Vasai-Virar area) on New Year’s eve, in Palghar.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s Eve celebrations begin in Sydney.

A woman wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks with a child past a 2022 installation on New Year’s Eve at a shopping mall in Beijing, China.

Emily Cimaszewski, 23, takes a selfie with the confetti she gathered after New Year’s Eve confetti was ‘flight-tested’ ahead of celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

People watch a sunset fireworks show for children and families while celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Yarra River waterfront, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, in Melbourne, Australia.

An Israeli vendor wears a pair of 2022 glasses to advertise a festive accessories store on New Year’s Eve in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Girls wearing a mask with 2022 written on it, pose for a group photo on New Year’s Eve, in Ranchi.

Girls holding a placard with ‘Happy New Year 2022’ written on it, pose for a photo on New Year’s Eve, in Patna.

A girl paints her face as part of a celebration on New Year’s eve, in Ranchi.