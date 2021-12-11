PM Imran Khan calls for ‘deeper, stronger’ Pak-US ‘partnership’ for regional peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Saturday for a “deeper and stronger partnership” between Islamabad and Pakistan for the “region’s peace, security and prosperity”.

According to the premier’s office, PM Imran urged for better relations in a meeting with a four-member delegation of the US Senate.

The US congressional delegation included Senator Angus King, Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn, and Senator Benjamin Sasse. All four Senators are members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the PMO.

While welcoming the senators, PM Imran emphasised that Islamabad values its “long-standing relationship with the United States and was committed to expanding it in all spheres, particularly in the economic dimension. He hoped that such visits will “help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people-to-people contacts”.

“The PM reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between two countries was mutually beneficial and critical for the region’s peace, security and prosperity,” said the PMO.

On Afghanistan, the PM urged that Islamabad and Washington should have “deeper engagement to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development”.

“The PM particularly underscored the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. The PM also highlighted imp of closer cooperation to address the security threats in the region, including terrorism,” said the PMO.

The PM urged the senators that the “US must play its role” for the “maintenance of regional peace and stability”.

“The PM underscored that, for its part, Pakistan remained ready to pursue measures that would reinforce peace, stability & prosperity in region, if the enabling environment was created by India,” said the PMO.

The US lawmakers were also briefed on India’s continuing “egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir”.

“The PM underscored that the extremist and exclusionist policies of the RSS-inspired BJP were posing a threat to regional peace and security,” said the PMO.

On the other hand, the senators recalled Washington and Islamabad’s “collective struggles” for “promoting peace and security globally”.

“The Senators deeply appreciated Pakistan’s recent contribution in evacuation of the American nationals and others from Afghanistan post-August 15,” said the PMO.

The senators also reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and broad-based Pakistan and US bilateral relationship.

“They emphasised that, given the size of Pakistan’s population as well as its geo-strategic location, US and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation,” said the PMO.