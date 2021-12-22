PM Imran Khan convenes party meeting today over K-P LG elections defeat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and spokespersons at 4pm today in the federal capital after the ruling party saw an upset in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) recently.

Read more: Wrong selection of candidates PTI’s mistake in K-P LG polls: Imran Khan

In a major blow to the PTI, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) last Sunday managed to win the highest number of seats in the LG elections for 39 tehsils of the province.

The high-level meeting, at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad today, will deliberate over the reasons for the failure of the ruling party in the elections, said a Bol News report on Wednesday.

The premier will also brief the party leaders on the PTI’s future course of action and discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

‘Wrong candidate selection’

PM Imran on Tuesday had claimed that the wrong candidate selection was a major cause of not securing victory in the first phase of K-P local government elections.

In a tweet, he had said that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of elections and paid the price.

PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2021

The prime minister had said that from now onwards he will personally be overseeing PTI’s local government election strategy in the second phase of K-P elections and local government elections across Pakistan and expressed hope that PTI will come out stronger.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had also urged PTI leadership and workers after the K-P defeat to set aside their differences and unite under PM Imran’s leadership.

Read more: Fazl says K-P local bodies result shows general election was rigged

“If the PTI is weakened at this time then the country will fall to the wolves,” Chaudhry had tweeted yesterday.